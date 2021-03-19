Tarena reports Q4 results

  • Tarena (NASDAQ:TEDU): Q4 Non-GAAP EPADS of -RMB1.58; GAAP EPADS of -RMB1.72.
  • Revenue of RMB650.25M (+27.6% Y/Y).
  • CEO comment: "Going into 2021, we will continuously stick to and implement our strategies we adopted in 2020, which are streamlining our products and services and uplifting the operational and organizational structure efficiencies. For adult education business, we will further explore deeper and more value-added cooperation with educational institutions to strengthen our leading position in the market. For K-12 education business, we will further devote resources to products research and development, and enlarge our K-12 services capacity. On top of the K-12 programming and robotic training programs, we will organize and launch more IT-related competitions and relevant training campaigns. We will continuously build and strengthen our national brand, both for the adult professional trainings and K-12 IT educations."
  • Press Release
