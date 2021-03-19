'This is the holy grail of quant and Value investing!' - Bernstein
Mar. 19, 2021 6:41 AM ETBy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor12 Comments
- Are value stocks turning into their tech-based momentum rivals? Bernstein thinks so, and believes a rotational shift could accelerate in coming weeks to give the sector a fresh boost.
- Quote: "There is a significant overlap emerging between deep value stocks and momentum stocks - there are a number of autos, banks, materials, and energy stocks which are screening as both value and momentum," wrote strategists led by Sarah McCarthy. "This is the holy grail of quant and value investing."
- To back up the outlook, Bernstein points to market movement around the time of the $1.9T coronavirus stimulus package, which sent investors rushing to buy stocks exposed to an accelerating economy and rising inflation. That resulted in a portfolio changeover to financials, energy and industrials and away from tech, which had dominated momentum investing for much of the last decade.
- Go deeper: The catalyst for this value rotation "is very different to any period in history," Bernstein continued. "It is being driven by the re-opening trade, and improving macro outlook, and is directly linked to continuously increasing nominal yields, a steepening yield curve and increasing inflation expectations. "We are in a very different policy environment and possibly are at the start of a much bigger change in the inflation regime. We are tactically long Value and think there is further to go."