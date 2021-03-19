Diamondback Energy raises $2.2B through debt capital to fund redemption of some notes
Mar. 19, 2021 6:49 AM ETDiamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG)FANGBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) has priced $650M of 0.900% senior notes due March 24, 2023 at 99.990% of the principal amounts, $900M of 3.125% senior notes due March 24, 2031 at 99.659% of the principal amounts and $650M of 4.400% senior notes due March 24, 2051 at 99.669% of the principal amounts.
- Net proceeds will fund the purchase prices of outstanding 5.375% senior notes due 2025 and any and all of QEP Resources, Inc.’s outstanding 5.375% senior notes due 2022, 5.250% senior notes due 2023, 5.625% senior notes due 2026 and for general corporate purposes.
- Offering is expected to close on March 24.