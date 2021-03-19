Petco upgraded to Buy at BofA with 'pet boom' set to continue

  • BofA Securities boosted Petco (NASDAQ:WOOF) to Buy from Neutral, saying it is expecting demand for pet products to remain elevated.
  • It kept its price target at $28/share, an upside of nearly 25% from the current share price.
  • We "believe that adoption rates will remain elevated even in a post-vaccine environment, as our survey work suggests that 1) a high percentage of Americans are still working from home and may transition to a hybrid home/office schedule, and 2) more Americans are seeking homes with more space (often in suburban and rural markets)," analysts led by Elizabeth L. Suzuki write in a note.
  • Pet products will remain a growth category in hardline retail in 2021 as pet parents spend more time with their pets, they add.
  • BofA says the first earnings after the company's IPO indicate it's off to a solid start and its analysts are boosting their 2021 and 2022 EBITDA estimates.
  • The sell side was mostly bullish on the stock when coverage started last month following its debut.

