Petco upgraded to Buy at BofA with 'pet boom' set to continue
Mar. 19, 2021 7:44 AM ETPetco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (WOOF)WOOFBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor
- BofA Securities boosted Petco (NASDAQ:WOOF) to Buy from Neutral, saying it is expecting demand for pet products to remain elevated.
- It kept its price target at $28/share, an upside of nearly 25% from the current share price.
- We "believe that adoption rates will remain elevated even in a post-vaccine environment, as our survey work suggests that 1) a high percentage of Americans are still working from home and may transition to a hybrid home/office schedule, and 2) more Americans are seeking homes with more space (often in suburban and rural markets)," analysts led by Elizabeth L. Suzuki write in a note.
- Pet products will remain a growth category in hardline retail in 2021 as pet parents spend more time with their pets, they add.
- BofA says the first earnings after the company's IPO indicate it's off to a solid start and its analysts are boosting their 2021 and 2022 EBITDA estimates.
- The sell side was mostly bullish on the stock when coverage started last month following its debut.