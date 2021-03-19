TeamViewer to become principal partner for Manchester United's shirt
Mar. 19, 2021 9:07 AM ETTeamViewer AG (TMVWF)TMVWFBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA1 Comment
- TeamViewer (OTCPK:TMVWF) has signs a five-year agreement to become Manchester United's new principal shirt partner.
- The company invests significantly in its global brand positioning.
- This will accelerate the marketing and thereby drive sustainable sales growth across all regions and customer segments.
- The collaboration will leverage recent acquisitions in adjacent areas and will be a key pillar to grow stronger for longer.
- Due to the resulting significant increase in marketing expenditure, company revises its adjusted EBITDA margin guidance for the fiscal year 2021 to 49-51% of billings and projects the adjusted EBITDA margin to remain around 50% over the medium term.
- Shares +2.9% pre market