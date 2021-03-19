TeamViewer to become principal partner for Manchester United's shirt

  • TeamViewer (OTCPK:TMVWF) has signs a five-year agreement to become Manchester United's new principal shirt partner.
  • The company invests significantly in its global brand positioning.
  • This will accelerate the marketing and thereby drive sustainable sales growth across all regions and customer segments.
  • The collaboration will leverage recent acquisitions in adjacent areas and will be a key pillar to grow stronger for longer.
  • Due to the resulting significant increase in marketing expenditure, company revises its adjusted EBITDA margin guidance for the fiscal year 2021 to 49-51% of billings and projects the adjusted EBITDA margin to remain around 50% over the medium term.
  • Shares +2.9% pre market
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.