Fisker announces cashless redemption of warrants from its IPO
Mar. 19, 2021 9:45 AM ETFisker Inc. (FSR)FSRBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Fisker (NYSE:FSR) announces the cashless redemption of all outstanding warrants from an agreement tied to the IPO. Warrants tied to a secondary offering concurrent to the IPO are no longer outstanding and aren't part of this redemption.
- The redemption was triggered by an agreement term saying Fisker could redeem all warrants if the stock's closing price was at least $18 for 20 trading days within any 30-day period.
- The redemption means that holders can no longer exercise warrants and receive common stock in exchange for a $11.50/share cash payment of the warrant exercise price.
- Holders exercising warrants will pay the exercise price by surrendering 0.5046 of the common stock share the holder would've been entitled to receive.
- Any warrant that remains unexercised at 5 PM Eastern on April 19 will be voided.
- Fisker says the the cashless redemption "meaningfully limits dilution to existing shareholders and is simpler and less burdensome to warrant holders ."
- Fisker shares are currently up 2.5%.
- Source: Press release.