SuperCom shares surge on $3M per month deal with Israeli government

Mar. 19, 2021 9:58 AM ETSuperCom Ltd. (SPCB)SPCBBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor6 Comments
  • SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) shares are up 67% to $2.42 after the company wins a tender with the the Israeli government for lease of the Company's proprietary PureHealth Coronavirus(COVID-19) Quarantine Compliance Solution and complementary services that include installation, training, monitoring, and support.
  • The nationwide project will commence next week with an initial term of three months with the option to be extended to up to 36 months.
  • The project is billed at per-unit per-day and is expected to generate $3M per month in recurring revenue.
  • Press release.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.