SuperCom shares surge on $3M per month deal with Israeli government
Mar. 19, 2021 9:58 AM ETSuperCom Ltd. (SPCB)SPCBBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor6 Comments
- SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) shares are up 67% to $2.42 after the company wins a tender with the the Israeli government for lease of the Company's proprietary PureHealth Coronavirus(COVID-19) Quarantine Compliance Solution and complementary services that include installation, training, monitoring, and support.
- The nationwide project will commence next week with an initial term of three months with the option to be extended to up to 36 months.
- The project is billed at per-unit per-day and is expected to generate $3M per month in recurring revenue.
- Press release.