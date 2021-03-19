SPAC, AF Acquisition prices $200M IPO

Mar. 19, 2021 10:12 AM ETAF Acquisition Corp. Units (AFAQU)AFAQU, AFAQ, AFAQWBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • AF Acquisition has priced its initial public offering of 20M units at $10/unit; the units to be listed on Nasdaq under the ticker (NASDAQ:AFAQU) beginning March 19, 2021.
  • Each unit consists of one share of the Company’s Class A common stock and one-third of one redeemable warrant; and each whole warrant exercisable to purchase one Class A share at a price of $11.50/share.
  • Underwriters granted 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 3M units.
  • Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols (AFAQ) and (AFAQW). The offering is expected to close on March 23, 2021.
  • The Company is led by CEO Jordan Gaspar, CFO Christopher Bradley and President and Chairman of the board, Andrew Scharf, who is a Principal and CIO of Scharf Brothers.
  • Company intends to focus its search on companies in the food and beverage, health and wellness, beauty, personal care and pet industries.
