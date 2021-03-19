SoftBank's SPAC LDH Growth prices 20M IPO; commences trading today
Mar. 19, 2021 10:10 AM ETSoftBank Group Corp. (SFTBY)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- LDH Growth (LDHA.U), SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) sponsored SPAC, priced its 20M units IPO at $10/unit; units to be listed on the Nasdaq under the symbol, 'LDHA.U' commencing trading today.
- Each unit offered for sale consists of one share and one-fifth of a redeemable warrant; each warrant holder entitled to purchase one share at $11.5/share.
- Underwriters granted 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 3M units.
- Offer expected to close on Mar.23.
- The company is led by CEO and Chairman Marcelo Claure, the COO of SoftBank Group and former Executive Chairman (2018-2020) and CEO (2014-2018) of Sprint.
- President and Director Michel Combes and CFO Chris Cooper both hold the same positions in SoftBank.
- LDH intends to focus on private, high-quality growth companies participating in the digital future of Latin American and Hispanic markets; relevant sectors may include mobile communications technology, artificial intelligence, robotics, and cloud technologies, among others.