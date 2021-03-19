Celsion shares fall 8% despite earnings beat
Mar. 19, 2021 12:08 PM ETCelsion Corporation (CLSN)CLSNBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Despite reporting EPS this morning for 2020 that beat analyst expectations and revenue that was in-line, Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) shares are struggling this afternoon.
- The company says that its phase 1/2 OVATION 2 study for its ovarian cancer immunotherapy GEN-1 is one-third complete with enrollment expected to finish by the end of the year.
- GEN-1 has FDA Fast Track designation.
- Last month, the company sent a letter to shareholders indicating it would stop following patients in the phase 3 OPTIMA study of ThermoDox, a heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, in several cancer indications.
- In January, Celsion filed a provisional U.S. patent application for a DNA-based vaccine to treat a broad range of infections, including coronaviruses.
- Celsion shares are down 8.2% to $2.08 in afternoon trading.