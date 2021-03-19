GameStop heading for first down week in four after 550% rally
- GameStop (NYSE:GME) -4% is easing in morning trading and looks set to snap a three-week winning streak that took shares up 550% since its Feb. 19 close.
- Shares are down around 30% this week, but would still be up more than 350% in a month at the current price.
- GameStop is set to report earnings next week after the bell Tuesday, with Wall Street looking for EPS of $1.42 on revenue of $2.23B.
- The post-earnings call will be closely watched for any discussion about the new role of Chewy founder Ryan Cohen in leading the transition to e-commerce.
- "While Cohen no doubt brings much needed expertise to GME's go-forward strategy, we still do not see how it addresses the issue of GME's software businesses migrating to online networks where GME plays an extremely limited role as an intermediary," BofA wrote last week.
- On Wednesday, Telsey Advisors reiterated its Underperform rating on the stock.
- "Looking ahead, GameStop should benefit from: 1) the new gaming cycle, with current demand outpacing supply for new generation Microsoft and Sony consoles; 2) its agreement with RC Ventures and the board refresh; and 3) its healthy balance sheet, with a net cash position of $101MM at the end of 3Q20. However, the company has yet to show financial success in an industry that is rapidly shifting to digital."
- Seeking Alpha contributor Paolo Santos writes today that time and volatility do not favor the stock after its second massive rally of the year.