SPAC, BYTE Acquisition prices $300M IPO

  • BYTE Acquisition (BYTS) prices its initial public offering of 30M units at a price of $10/unit; units will be listed on Nasdaq under the ticker (NASDAQ:BYTSU), and will begin trading on March 19, 2021.
  • Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant; and each whole warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50/share.
  • Underwriter granted a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 4.5M units.
  • Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols (BYTS) and (BYTSW). Offering is expected to close on March 23, 2021.
  • Company intends to focus search for targets in the Israeli technology industry.
