SPAC, Lionheart IV prices 25M units IPO

Mar. 19, 2021 11:26 AM ETBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Lionheart IV plans to offer 25M units at $10/unit; each unit consists of one share of Class A common stock and one-third of one redeemable warrant.
  • Each warrant holder entitled to purchase one share at $11.5/share.
  • Underwriters granted 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 3.75M units.
  • The company intends to list its units on the Nasdaq under the symbol, 'LHIVU'
  • Sponsor, Lionheart Equities agreed to purchase 2.75M private warrants at a price of $1/warrant and 275K private placement units at $10/unit.
  • Lionheart IV has the same management team as Lionheart III which also launched its IPO today. Read here
