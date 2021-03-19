SPAC, Lionheart IV prices 25M units IPO
Mar. 19, 2021 11:26 AM ETBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Lionheart IV plans to offer 25M units at $10/unit; each unit consists of one share of Class A common stock and one-third of one redeemable warrant.
- Each warrant holder entitled to purchase one share at $11.5/share.
- Underwriters granted 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 3.75M units.
- The company intends to list its units on the Nasdaq under the symbol, 'LHIVU'
- Sponsor, Lionheart Equities agreed to purchase 2.75M private warrants at a price of $1/warrant and 275K private placement units at $10/unit.
- Lionheart IV has the same management team as Lionheart III which also launched its IPO today. Read here