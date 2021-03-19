SPAC, CHW Acquisition offers 10M units IPO

Mar. 19, 2021 11:38 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • CHW Acquisition intends to offer 10M units in its IPO priced at $10/unit; each unit consists of one ordinary share and one-third of one redeemable warrant.
  • Each warrant entitled to purchase one-half of one ordinary share at $11.5/share.
  • Underwriters granted 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.5M units.
  • Sponsor, CHW Acquisition Sponsor, has committed to purchase 3.5M private warrants at $1/warrant in a private placement..
  • It intends to list its units on The Nasdaq under the symbol, 'CHWAU'; expects that public shares and warrants will be listed on the Nasdaq under the symbols 'CHWA' and 'CHWAW', respectively.
  • Management team is led by Co-CEO and Director Jonah Raskas, who serves as a Brand Manager at GlaxoSmithKline, and Co-CEO and Director Mark Grundman, who is the founder of small business investing firm MJG Partners.
  • The company plans to focus on identifying businesses in consumer sector and consumer-related businesses, which complements the expertise of its officers, directors, and advisors.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.