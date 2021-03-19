SPAC, CHW Acquisition offers 10M units IPO
Mar. 19, 2021 11:38 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- CHW Acquisition intends to offer 10M units in its IPO priced at $10/unit; each unit consists of one ordinary share and one-third of one redeemable warrant.
- Each warrant entitled to purchase one-half of one ordinary share at $11.5/share.
- Underwriters granted 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.5M units.
- Sponsor, CHW Acquisition Sponsor, has committed to purchase 3.5M private warrants at $1/warrant in a private placement..
- It intends to list its units on The Nasdaq under the symbol, 'CHWAU'; expects that public shares and warrants will be listed on the Nasdaq under the symbols 'CHWA' and 'CHWAW', respectively.
- Management team is led by Co-CEO and Director Jonah Raskas, who serves as a Brand Manager at GlaxoSmithKline, and Co-CEO and Director Mark Grundman, who is the founder of small business investing firm MJG Partners.
- The company plans to focus on identifying businesses in consumer sector and consumer-related businesses, which complements the expertise of its officers, directors, and advisors.