nLight may be a target for Coherent losing bidder
Mar. 19, 2021 11:42 AM ETnLIGHT, Inc. (LASR), COHR, LITE, MKSI, NPTNLASR, COHR, LITE, MKSI, NPTNBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor2 Comments
- nLight (NASDAQ:LASR) could be a potential target for the companies that lose out on the bidding war for Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR).
- nLight may be the best next target for the losers of the war, which is currently being waged by II-VI (II-VI) and Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE), according to a report from CTFN. which cites a banker and a sector executive.
- MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) was also a bidder for Coherent, though it has since given up the fight.
- Previously, at least one analyst has said that he believe NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) would likely be the next takeover candidate in the industry.
- Yesterday, Coherent confirms receipt of revised proposal from II-VI.
- Recall March 17, Lumentum sweetens offer for Coherent, edging above II-VI's bid.