Rogers putting C$150M into public-private partnership for Ontario network
Mar. 19, 2021 11:49 AM ETRogers Communications Inc. (RCI)RCIBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Rogers Communications (RCI -0.8%) is investing more than C$150M into Canada's biggest ever public-private wireless partnership.
- The company and national and provincial governments are creating the Eastern Ontario Regional Network, a C$300M partnership to upgrade and expand telecom infrastructure over five years.
- There are connectivity gaps across the region, the group says. The partnership will look to eliminate dead zones on rural highways and bring mobile connectivity to virtually everyone in Eastern Ontario by 2025.
- Rogers will build more than 300 new cellular towers and upgrade more than 300 existing towers in the plan. The project expects to deliver reliable voice call coverage on 11,000 km of major roadways.