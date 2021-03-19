JPMorgan to pay $410M for minority stake in Chinese wealth management firm
Mar. 19, 2021 11:52 AM ETJPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)JPMBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor13 Comments
- JPMorgan Chase (JPM -2.8%) agrees to pay $410M for a 10% stake in the wealth subsidiary of China Merchants Bank, marking the first time a Chinese bank has opened its wealth management subsidiary to a foreign strategic investor.
- The transaction is pending regulatory approval.
- U.S. investment banks have been striving to gain share in the growing market as China opens its financial services sector to foreign investors. In June 2020, China approved JPM's application to operate a futures business that the U.S. bank fully owns, and in April of that year JPM received the green light to take full control of its mutual fund joint venture in the country.
- The JPMorgan deal builds on the U.S. bank's existing partnership with China Merchants Bank. In 2019, the two companies said they would collaborate on product development and investor education.
- "The investment would deepen the cooperation between the bank and the strategic investor and is good for CMB Wealth Management to enhance its internal governance," China Merchants Bank said in the filing.
- In December, JPMorgan rival Goldman Sachs applied to take full control of securities joint venture in China, and in that same month Deutsche Bank received a fund custody license in China.