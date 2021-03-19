NextDecade sees carbon capture making Rio Grande world's greenest LNG project
Mar. 19, 2021 11:56 AM ETNextDecade Corporation (NEXT)NEXTBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
- NextDecade (NEXT -0.6%) unveils plans to develop a carbon capture and storage project at its proposed Rio Grande LNG export plant in Texas, which it expects will cut permitted carbon dioxide emissions at the facility by more than 90%.
- NextDecade says it is working with Permian and Eagle Ford producers to supply responsibly sourced natural gas to Rio Grande LNG; combined with reduced carbon dioxide emissions anticipated with the CCS project, Next Decade expects Rio Grande LNG will be "the greenest LNG project in the world."
- Rio Grande is one of 14 North American projects awaiting a potential final investment decision in 2021; only 1-2 projects are expected to go forward this year, but Cowen analysts say NextDecade's carbon capture and storage project "could potentially attract enough customers to sanction Rio Grande."
- NextDecade has a contract with Bechtel to build two liquefaction trains for $7B or three trains for $9.5B; each train can produce ~5.87M metric tons/year of LNG, or 770M cf/day of natural gas.
- Earlier this year, NextDecade abandoned plans to build the proposed Galveston Bay LNG export complex in Texas City.