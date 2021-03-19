SPAC, Levere Holdings prices IPO

Mar. 19, 2021 11:59 AM ETLevere Holdings Corp. Units (LVRAU)LVRA, LVRAWBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
  • Levere Holdings prices its initial public offering of 25M units at $10/unit; units to be listed on Nasdaq under the ticker (NASDAQ:LVRAU) beginning on March 19, 2021.
  • Each unit consists of one share of Class A common stock and one-third of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50. Class A ordinary shares and redeemable warrants are expected to be listed on the Nasdaq under the symbols (LVRA) and (LVRAW).
  • Underwriters granted 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 3.75M units.
  • The SPAC is sponsored by Goggo Network GmbH and is aimed at companies within the mobility industry.
  • Goggo is developer of autonomous mobility networks created to lead the driverless revolution in order to solve the transportation challenges of today.
