SPAC, Levere Holdings prices IPO
Mar. 19, 2021 11:59 AM ETLevere Holdings Corp. Units (LVRAU)LVRA, LVRAWBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Levere Holdings prices its initial public offering of 25M units at $10/unit; units to be listed on Nasdaq under the ticker (NASDAQ:LVRAU) beginning on March 19, 2021.
- Each unit consists of one share of Class A common stock and one-third of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50. Class A ordinary shares and redeemable warrants are expected to be listed on the Nasdaq under the symbols (LVRA) and (LVRAW).
- Underwriters granted 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 3.75M units.
- The SPAC is sponsored by Goggo Network GmbH and is aimed at companies within the mobility industry.
- Goggo is developer of autonomous mobility networks created to lead the driverless revolution in order to solve the transportation challenges of today.