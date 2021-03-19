Fair Issac stock perks up after Melvin Capital discloses stake
- Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) stock gains 1.0% after Melvin Capital Management discloses a 5.1% stake in the company, according to an SEC filing.
- As of March 18, the firm beneficially owns just under 1.51M shares of FICO.
- Consists of 971,813 shares of common stock and call options to buy 294,400 shares held by Melvin Master and 75,524 common shares and call options to buy 22,900 shares held by Melvin Onshore; and 107,663 shares of common stock and call options to buy up to 32,700 shares held by Managed Accounts.