Nasdaq rallying with yields in check, Dow Jones hit by financials weakness
Mar. 19, 2021 1:09 PM ET By: Kim Khan, SA News Editor
- The Nasdaq (COMP) +0.8% continues to recover some of yesterday's yield-driven losses, with the Treasury prices slightly higher.
- The S&P (SP500) +0.1% is up a bit, caught again in a tug-of-war between cyclicals and growth.
- But the Dow (DJI) -0.5% is taking a hit from weak financial components. Goldman, JPMorgan and Travelers are all down, while Visa, the biggest S&P decliner, is denting the index by about 70 points on a Justice Department probe of debit card transactions.
- Banks are still struggling after the Fed decided not to extend a rule exempting Treasuries from SLR.
- Nike is also weighing, with sales hit by shipping snafus.
- The Treasury market has gotten over the initial wobbles from the Fed decision, which could see banks unload more government bonds. The 10-year yield is off a basis point to 1.72%.
- Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) is rebounding to lead the eight S&P sectors in the green. WTI crude futures +2.3% are back above $61/barrel.
- Tesla is the only megacap lower, while Facebook is up sharply after Mark Zuckerberg's more optimistic comments about Apple's changes.
- FedEx is the S&P's biggest gainer, with e-commerce demand expected to "remain very high."