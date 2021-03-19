Nasdaq rallying with yields in check, Dow Jones hit by financials weakness

  • The Nasdaq (COMP) +0.8% continues to recover some of yesterday's yield-driven losses, with the Treasury prices slightly higher.
  • The S&P (SP500) +0.1% is up a bit, caught again in a tug-of-war between cyclicals and growth.
  • But the Dow (DJI) -0.5% is taking a hit from weak financial components. Goldman, JPMorgan and Travelers are all down, while Visa, the biggest S&P decliner, is denting the index by about 70 points on a Justice Department probe of debit card transactions.
  • Banks are still struggling after the Fed decided not to extend a rule exempting Treasuries from SLR.
  • Nike is also weighing, with sales hit by shipping snafus.
  • The Treasury market has gotten over the initial wobbles from the Fed decision, which could see banks unload more government bonds. The 10-year yield is off a basis point to 1.72%.
  • Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) is rebounding to lead the eight S&P sectors in the green. WTI crude futures +2.3% are back above $61/barrel.
  • Tesla is the only megacap lower, while Facebook is up sharply after Mark Zuckerberg's more optimistic comments about Apple's changes.
  • FedEx is the S&P's biggest gainer, with e-commerce demand expected to "remain very high."
