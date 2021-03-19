Tech-focused SPAC,CAVU Technology Acquisition prices 10M units IPO

Mar. 19, 2021 12:52 PM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • CAVU Technology Acquisition launched its 10M units IPO at $10/unit; each unit consists of one ordinary share of Class A and one-half of one redeemable warrant with warrant holder entitled thereof to purchase one share of Class A common stock at $11.5/share.
  • Underwriters also granted 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.5M units.
  • Sponsor, has committed to purchase 3.35M private placement warrants and Maxim Group has agreed to purchase 500K representative warrants in a private placement.
  • Initial shareholders own 2.88M founder shares of Class B common stock, which will automatically convert into shares of Class A common stock on a one-for-one basis after offer close.
  • Shares to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbol, 'CAVUU'; expects that public shares and warrants will be listed on the Nasdaq under the symbols 'CAVU' and 'CAVUW', respectively.
  • The company is led by CEO and Chairman Barry Shevlin and COO and Director Michael Johnson, who together co-founded boutique investment bank CAVU Capital. They are joined by CFO Nicole Speltz, who is former founder of Transcend Consulting in 2017 and served as President.
  • The company plans to focus on North American targets operating in technology, including in IT services, software, SaaS, and digital transformation.
