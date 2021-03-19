FedEx delivers big quarter despite $350M weather-related hit to income
Mar. 19, 2021 12:18 PM ETFedEx Corporation (FDX), UPSFDX, UPSBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor14 Comments
- FedEx (FDX +7%) surges to a YTD high after FQ3 earnings and revenues easily beat expectations and CEO Fred Smith said he expected demand for e-commerce and international express services to "remain very high for the foreseeable future."
- The COVID-19 outbreak and resulting digital shopping surge have sparked FedEx shares to a 150% gain as well as a 70% jump in top rival UPS (UPS +1.1%) over the past 12 months.
- The strong quarterly results came even as severe winter weather in February disrupted service at important facilities in Memphis, Indianapolis and Texas, and cut FQ3 operating income by $350M.
- Q3 average daily package volume for FedEx Ground jumped 25% to 13.2M, and revenue per package rose 11% to $9.72.
- The company forecasts full-year adjusted EPS of $17.60-$18.20, better than $17.40 analyst consensus estimate.
- FedEx delivered the strongest February quarter in its history, according to Cowen analyst Helane Becker, adding the stock should continue to move higher as pricing likely will remain strong at least through 2021.
- The strong quarter prompts KeyBanc's Todd Fowler to raise his earnings estimates for FY 2021 and FY 2022 as the current environment boosts near-term results, but visibility beyond is more challenging, with comparables to get tougher.
