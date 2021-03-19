SPAC led by ex-Palantir chief of staff, Red Cell DRM Acquisition prices 25M IPO
Mar. 19, 2021 12:51 PM ETBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Red Cell DRM Acquisition priced its 25M units at $10/unit; each unit consists of one share and one-third of one redeemable warrant with each warrant holder entitled to purchase one share at $11.5/share.
- Initially, the company intends to focus on identifying a prospective target business in North America within the renewable and transition energy sector, with a focus on pursuing growth opportunities that are driving the electrical power grid transition, both on the electrical supply and on the demand side for high-intensity electrical users, as well as seeking co-optimization opportunities between supply and demand, of the electrical grid in the U.S.
- Sponsor Red Cell DRM Sponsor agreed to purchase 5.3M warrants, each exercisable to purchase one share, in a private placement.
- Units to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbol, "RCDAU"
- CEO Gavin Hood, recently served as Chief of Staff and Global Director for Business Development and Operations at Palantir Technologies while director Grant Verstandig is currently Chief Digital Officer at UnitedHealth.