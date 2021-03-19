Royal Caribbean stock edges up on summer Bahamas cruise schedule
Mar. 19, 2021 1:11 PM ETRoyal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL)RCL, NCLH, CCLBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Royal Caribbean (RCL +1.4%) stocks and peers Norwegian Cruise Lines (NCLH +1.2%) and Carnival (CCL +0.9%) drift up after RCL announces its summer schedule of seven-night cruises sailing from the Bahamas.
- Travelers can book their cruise as soon as March 24 with sail dates starting June 12.
- The itineraries departing through August will sail with vaccinated crews and will be available to adult guests who are fully vaccinate against COVID-19 and those under the age of 18 with negative test results.
- "The vaccines are clearly a game changer for all of us, and with the number of vaccinations and their impact growing rapidly, we believe starting with cruises for vaccinated adult guests and crew is the right choice," said Royal Caribbean International President and CEO Michael Bayley in a statement.
- "As we move forward, we expect this requirement and other measures will inevitably evolve over time," he added.
- On Thursday, UBS upgraded Carnival due to an improved longer term outlook.