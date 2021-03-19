Enphase, SolarEdge upped at Susquehanna on residential solar growth outlook
Mar. 19, 2021 12:58 PM ETEnphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH), SEDGENPH, SEDGBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor8 Comments
- Enphase Energy (ENPH +4.3%) and SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG +4.6%) bounce higher after Susquehanna upgrades shares to Positive from Neutral with respective $200 and $345 price targets, citing a strong outlook for residential solar growth and more reasonable valuations following the pullback in the sector.
- Susquehanna's Biju Perincheril now expects 2021-25 U.S. annual solar capacity additions to average ~25 GWs, including an increase to 4.3 GW/year from 3.6 GW/year in the residential sector vs. the firm's January forecast, which will particularly benefit Enphase and SolarEdge.
- Perincheril notes the key risk for the shares is a continuation of the sector rotation out of high-multiple names on rising yield concerns.
- Enphase's recent selloff "offers a compelling entry point for investors who are able to stomach short-term volatility," ValueMan writes in a bullish analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.