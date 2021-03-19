SPAC, Quiet Plus I Acquisition prices $250M IPO
Mar. 19, 2021 1:35 PM ETBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Quiet Plus I Acquisition launches its 25M units IPO at $10/unit, each consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-fourth of one redeemable warrant; and each whole warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50/share.
- Underwriters granted a 45-day option from the date of this prospectus to purchase up to 3.75M additional units.
- Sponsor, Quiet Plus I Sponsor, LLC, has agreed to purchase ~5.33M warrants at a price of $1.50 per warrant, in a private placement.
- Company intends to list on Nasdaq under the symbol (QPAAU), and expects Class A ordinary shares and warrants comprising the units will begin separate trading on Nasdaq under the symbols (QPAA) and (QPAAW).
- Company is led by Chairman Lee Linden and Vice Chairman Matthew Humphrey, co-founders and Managing Partners of tech venture firm Quiet Capital, and CEO Christopher Capozzi, a Partner and CFO of Quiet Capital.
- Board also includes Matthew Humphrey, Co-Founder and ex-CEO of LendingHom; Khozema Shipchandler Chief Financial Officer of Twilio; and Jessica Holscott ex-CFO of HBO.