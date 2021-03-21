Tencent Music Entertainment Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
Mar. 21, 2021 5:35 PM ETTencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)TMEBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Tencent Music Entertainment (NYSE:TME) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, March 22nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.13 (+8.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.28B (+21.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TME has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 8 downward.