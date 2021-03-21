Synnex Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Mar. 21, 2021 Synnex Corporation (SNX)
- Synnex (NYSE:SNX) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, March 22nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.67 (-48.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.7B (-10.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SNX has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.