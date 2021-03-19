Acutus falls 10% following dual analyst downgrades, Q4 misses
Mar. 19, 2021 2:28 PM ETAcutus Medical, Inc. (AFIB)AFIBBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Shares of Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) have fallen 10% in afternoon trading after analysts from William Blair and JPMorgan both downgraded the company.
- Acutus missed on EPS and revenue in its Q4 2020 results released this morning.
- William Blair analyst Margaret Kaczor downgraded Acutus from outperform to market perform, while JPMorgan analyst Robbie Marcus downgraded from overweight to neutral.
- "The [company] is taking logical steps to resolve its issues but may take several [quarters] to take hold, Kaczor writes.
- Some of those issues, she says, relate to inventory shortages and its commercial strategy.
- Marcus has lowered his price target to $19 from $39.
- "We feel confident in the long-term opportunity, but until we see more proof of execution on the commercial front, we are moving to the sidelines here," her writes.
- Marcus adds that the company's Q1 2021 sales guidance of $2.6M-$3M is well short of Street expectations of $6.2M.