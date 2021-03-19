Nucor pushes to YTD high as Argus upgrades to Buy

Mar. 19, 2021 1:23 PM ETNucor Corporation (NUE)NUEBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • Nucor (NUE +0.8%) nudges higher after Argus upgrades shares to Buy from Hold with an $85 price target, citing the company's strong balance sheet, solid dividend yield in a low-interest-rate environment. and management's strong Q1 guidance.
  • From a technical standpoint, Argus also notes the shares are in a bullish pattern of higher highs and higher lows that dates to March 2020.
  • Earlier this week, Nucor said it expects Q1 EPS of $3.00-$3.10, which would exceed Wall Street consensus and be the highest quarterly earnings in the company's history.
  • "Nucor is the perfect stock for recovery" and should trade above $90, Melvin Spooner writes in a bullish analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.
