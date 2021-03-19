Infineon expects Q3 revenue hit from Texas production pause
Mar. 19, 2021 2:54 PM ETInfineon Technologies AG (IFNNY)IFNNYBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Last month, authorities in Austin, Texas, asked area semiconductor to pause operations due to weather-related blackouts.
- Chipmaker Infineon (OTCQX:IFNNY) now says the production halt will likely have a negative Q3 revenue impact in the high double-digit million euro range. But the company doesn't expect a negative impact on full-year revenue for the fiscal year, which ends on September 30.
- Infineon is continuing to ramp up production and expects to reach pre-shutdown levels by June, but it won't be possible to recover the lost production due to the market tightness.
- The company will provide another update on May 4.
- Samsung and NXP Semiconductors were also forced to pause operations during the Texas storms.