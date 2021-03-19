DOJ probe of Google's completed Fitbit deal is still ongoing, though currently on hold
Mar. 19, 2021
- Google's (NASDAQ:GOOGL) now completed purchase of Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) is still being probed by U.S. Dept. of Justice, though it's on hold with the new Biden administration, according to a report.
- The investigation is in a holding pattern until new leadership takes over in the antitrust division, MLex reported. The Biden administration hasn't yet picked an assistant AG for the antitrust division.
- Recall Jan. 14, Google says it completes acquisition of Fitbit and at the time Reuters reported that the U.S. Justice Department says its review of the deal is ongoing and it ``has not reached a final decision about whether to pursue and enforcement action.''