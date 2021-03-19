Crude oil adds 2% but ends worst week since October
- Crude oil futures closed higher for the first time in six sessions, after chalking up their biggest weekly loss since October amid worries over energy demand due to renewed lockdowns and a sluggish vaccine rollout in parts of Europe.
- April WTI (CL1:COM) settled +2.4% to $61.42/bbl, bouncing off earlier losses after touching a low at $58.94, and May Brent (CO1:COM) closed +2% to $64.53/bbl.
- For the week, WTI slid 6.4% and Brent shed 6.8%, the largest declines since October for both benchmarks, yesterday suffering the biggest daily declines in months.
- Reports that an unnamed oil facility in Saudi Arabia was attacked by drones "helped stop the oil correction bleeding" but likely will have just a short-term impact on prices, Price Futures analyst Phil Flynn tells MarketWatch.
- "In the bigger picture, it looks like we have an overdue COVID-inspired price correction that should be over soon," Flynn says.
- The recent price pullback is only a "transient halt in an otherwise large oil price rally and a compelling buying opportunity," Goldman Sachs analysts say.
- The bank expects "meaningfully higher prices" ahead, with their Brent forecast rising from $65/bbl in March to $80 this summer, as demand indicators in areas of high vaccination providing comfort for their "above consensus expectations."
- There have been safety concerns surrounding the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, but Germany and other European countries say they are now resuming vaccinations.
