Cannabis REIT AFC Gamma pops some 20% following $119M IPO (update)
Mar. 19, 2021 4:05 PM ETAFC Gamma, Inc. (AFCG)AFCGBy: Jerry Kronenberg, SA News Editor15 Comments
- Cannabis-related REIT AFC Gamma (AFCG) popped more than 20% on its first trading day Friday after raising $119M in an initial public offering.
- AFCG closed at $23 on the Nasdaq, up about 21% for the day.
- The IPO had priced 6.25M shares Thursday evening at $19 apiece.
- The company also granted underwriters the option to buy 937,500 additional sales for overallotments.
- If underwriters exercise all overallotments, AFC will have 13.37M shares outstanding. At Friday’s closing price, that would give the firm a $307.4M market capitalization.
- AFC, which stands for “Advanced Flower Capital,” originates and manages real estate-backed loans for cannabis companies.
- The firm aims to take advantage of the fact that most U.S. banks refuse to do business with legal-pot firms.
- While some individual states have legalized cannabis, the substance remains illegal under federal law and many banks fear running afoul with federal money-laundering laws if they take pot-related funds.
- AFC wrote in an S-11 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that “due to the capital constrained cannabis market which does not typically have access to traditional bank financing and faces limitations on accessing equity markets, we believe we are well positioned to become a prudent financing source to established cannabis industry operators.”
- AFC is headed by financier Leonard Tannenbaum, who founded Fifth Street Finance Corp. Tannenbaum is also the former son-in-law of Bruce Toll, co-founder of homebuilder Toll Brothers.
- The company said it plans to focus on originating senior loans of $10 million or more, typically secured by real estate assets such as cannabis cultivation facilities, processing facilities or dispensaries.
- AFC wrote in the S-11 that as of Dec. 26, it had originated and funded $135M of such loans, with another $485.2M in the pipeline.
- The company launched last July 31, and reported $2.1M of net income between then and Sept. 30, 2020.
- AFC also recently declared a 36-cent-per-share Q1 2021 dividend. If annualized, that would work out to a 6.3% dividend yield at Friday’s closing price.
- Additionally, the REIT declared a 35-cent-per share regular dividend and 26-cent-per-share special dividend in December on a split-adjusted basis. That covered AFC’s first five months of operations.
- Seeking Alpha contributor Donovan Jones recently did a deep dive into AFC's filing and concluded that "I'm favorable on the IPO as a 'risk-on' investment."