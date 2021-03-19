PennantPark Floating Rate Capital prices $100M unsecured notes offering

  • PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) priced an underwritten public offering of $100M in principal amount of its 4.25% unsecured notes due 2026.
  • Notes will mature on Apr.1, 2026 and may be redeemed in whole or in part at the company's option provided that the notes may be redeemed at par three months prior to their maturity.
  • Net proceeds will be used to reduce outstanding obligations under its credit facility, to invest in new or existing portfolio companies or for other general corporate or strategic purposes.
  • Offering is expected to close on Mar. 23.
