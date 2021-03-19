Sarepta’s latest muscular dystrophy trial results viewed favorably at Baird
Mar. 19, 2021 Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT)
- Encouraged by yesterday’s trial results announced by Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT), Baird analysts, Brian Skorney and the team suggest that the company’s adeno-associated vector-based portfolio of gene therapies could generate a long-term benefit.
- The top-line results for SRP-9003 in limb-girdle muscular dystrophy Type 2E (LGMD2E) indicated that the protein expression was sustained after two years of therapy in the low-dose cohort with mean beta-sarcoglycan expression standing at 54% at 24 months, compared to 36% at Day 60.
- With a clinically meaningful difference of 9.2 points, SRP-9003 treated patients in an exploratory evaluation had shown a mean improvement of 4.6 in NSAD (North Star Assessment for Dysferlinopathies) total score as opposed to the mean decline of 4.6 points in the natural history cohort.
- Citing the weaknesses in open-label studies, the durable clinical benefit in the low dose cohort and the difference versus the natural history cohort could set the stage for the company to win an accelerated pathway for LGMD programs, the analysts argue.
- With an outperform rating, the analysts maintain a price target of $110.00 per share for Sarepta after a 50% cut made in January on mixed results announced by the company in Part 1 Study for SRP-9001 in Duchenne muscular dystrophy.