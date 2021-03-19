Bioanalytical Systems announces name change to Inotiv (NOTV)
Mar. 19, 2021 4:28 PM ETInotiv, Inc. (NOTV)NOTVBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) announced a change of the company's corporate name to from Bioanalytical Systems to Inotiv, effective Mar.18.
- Effective Mar. 22, the company's shares will trade under the ticker symbol "NOTV".
- The corporate name change to Inotiv reinforces the company's contract research services brand originally launched in November 2019, and represents the coming together of its legacy contract research services with those acquired in the Seventh Wave Laboratories, Smithers Avanza Toxicology Services, and Pre-Clinical Research Services acquisitions.
- The company plans to continue to operate its research product manufacturing division under the name BASi Research Products.