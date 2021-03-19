Community Healthcare Trust increases credit facilities to $400M

  • Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) increases its credit facilities to $400M through its third amended and restated credit agreement.
  • The amended credit facilities provide for a $150M revolving facility maturing March 2026, with one 12-month extension option and $250M in term loans.
  • The term loans consist of $50M maturing in March 2024, $75M maturing in March 2026.
  • And a new, $125M term loan maturing in March 2028.
  • Company intends to enter into interest rate swap agreements that fix the interest rates on the entire $125M 7-year term loan.
  • Press Release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.