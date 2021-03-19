Community Healthcare Trust increases credit facilities to $400M
Mar. 19, 2021 4:42 PM ETCommunity Healthcare Trust Incorporated (CHCT)CHCTBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) increases its credit facilities to $400M through its third amended and restated credit agreement.
- The amended credit facilities provide for a $150M revolving facility maturing March 2026, with one 12-month extension option and $250M in term loans.
- The term loans consist of $50M maturing in March 2024, $75M maturing in March 2026.
- And a new, $125M term loan maturing in March 2028.
- Company intends to enter into interest rate swap agreements that fix the interest rates on the entire $125M 7-year term loan.
- Press Release