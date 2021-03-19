Amid California restart, AMC logs fifth straight weekly gain
Mar. 19, 2021
- With AMC theaters reopening across California today - which brings its U.S. locations to 98% open, if capacity-limited - the stock closed the week with its fifth straight weekly gain, up 25.5% for the week.
- Shares in the U.S. cinema leader haven't had a weekly decline since the week of Feb. 8-12, when they declined 18.2%. (That of course followed the prior week when they fell 48.5%, and the week before that when they gained 278%. Recent moves seem almost mellow in comparison.)
- Over the five weeks of gains the stock is up 150%, and it's marked the longest run of weekly wins since its last streak broke in August.
- And AMC's Reddit-stock status is secure, up 560% YTD. On Jan. 4, the stock closed at $2.01; today it wrapped up at $13.93.
- Meanwhile, despite the challenges that AMC has faced in the year of (nearly) no revenue, it and its larger-chain peers are expected to have a much easier rebound than smaller/indie theater chains.
- On Monday, AMC filled a combined 40 screenings in its reopened Burbank and Century City locations - up to the 25% capacity limit allowed, The Wrap reports.
- And Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) expects to have 59 of its 61 California theaters running by the end of the week.
- “The two most important states to our chain are California and Texas, and getting California reopen after so long has been really exciting for us,” says Cinemark CEO Mark Zoradi.
- But independent chains like Vintage Cinemas and Laemmle Theatres are weeks away from reopening, in part because of limited studio content available, The Wrap notes. They also have less money, and less experience than the big chains with COVID-19 safety protocols.
- All the chains have one thing in common: They're hopeful about signals from Los Angeles County that the 25% capacity restriction may lift to 50% in coming weeks, in time for some number of summer tentpoles to arrive.
- In weekly moves from other cinema stocks: Cinemark finished the week -1.9%; Cineworld Group (OTCPK:CNNWF) +16.2%; Marcus (NYSE:MCS) -3.4%; Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) +0.1%; Cineplex (OTCPK:CPXGF) -1.8%; National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) -8.2%.