Facebook confirms work on Instagram version for children under 13
Mar. 19, 2021 5:52 PM ETMeta Platforms, Inc. (FB)FBBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor53 Comments
- Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) confirms it's developing a version of Instagram for children under 13 - a group that can't use current Instagram due to federal privacy regulations.
- That move is drawing some fire from critics who charge the company with looking to exploit a new user base.
- An "Instagram Kids" would call for modifications to fit in with federal rules. Facebook launched a Messenger Kids app in 2017, with the promise that it would allow for parent-approved conversations with friends and family.
- It didn't give children separate Facebook or Messenger accounts, but rather tied them to parents' account with parental controls. And the company promised not to show ads to kids or collect their data for marketing.
- The news follows a recent development where Instagram added new teenage safety tools to limit interactions with adults. Adults can no longer send direct messages to teens who don't follow them on the platform.