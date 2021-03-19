Grocery sector's 'rise of the machines' favors deep-pocket players, CFRA argues

Mar. 19, 2021
  • Grocery chains are headed for a "global grocery war," analyst firm CFRA argues, and that's due to play out with automation and robotics from the big players.
  • A tipping point has arrived for the sector, it says: "Adapt and prosper in the new normal, or be disrupted and left behind."
  • The unprecedented year just past accelerated the rise of online grocery retailing, though that growth was a long-term secular trend, the firm says. In the UK, online grocery market share doubled to about 12%-13% in 12 months, but had taken the previous 10 years to go from about 2% to over 5% of total grocery sales.
  • That trend was matched elsewhere, it says. Pure-play online grocer Ocado (OTCPK:OCDDY) notes surveys show that up to 54% of U.S. shoppers have bought groceries online for the first time, and 7 out of 10 expect to keep that up once the pandemic is over.
  • Traditional supermarkets are facing ongoing margin headwinds in existing stores, as a food-at-home tailwind starts to fade, the firm says, and new headwinds show up - including competition from big-box retailers (like Walmart Plus), online (Amazon Fresh (NASDAQ:AMZN)), and discounters like Aldi. The traditional businesses are also looking at higher warehousing and freight expense, commodity inflation, lingering COVID-19 expenses and starting up new distribution, along with the prospect of higher taxes and wages ahead.
  • But online grocery itself is margin dilutive for traditional supermarkets, CFRA says. In many cases, each online order delivered comes at a loss, especially with grocers removing online fees for competitive reasons. Bain & Co. estimates operating margins will erode by 30-40 basis points over the next decade, as sales jump by $300B but only with a $5B increase to operating profits.
  • The conditions call for increasing automation as more efficiency is needed, the firm says - and investing online will be necessary as a defense against Amazon (against which the regional grocers at least have a geographic distribution advantage). Grocers will need to attack the largest cost components of online fulfillment: picking, and last mile delivery.
  • That's where Ocado's Smart Platform could be an "end-to-end game changer," it says - a modular approach allowing grocers to choose components they want, from automated picking and supply chain management to routing and in-van technology.
  • Along with Ocado, though, benefits of the change will accrue to the largest players with the deepest investment budgets - and that includes Walmart (NYSE:WMT), Kroger (NYSE:KR), Albertsons (NYSE:ACI) and Tesco (OTCQX:TSCDD).
  • Smaller players will need to merge to access such scale benefits, CFRA argues.
