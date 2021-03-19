Nissan suspends three North America plants due to chip shortage
Mar. 19, 2021 6:22 PM ETNissan Motor Co., Ltd. (NSANY)NSANYBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor8 Comments
- Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) says it has halted operations at three factories in North America, including at two U.S. facilities through March 22, the latest automaker to make additional North American production cuts due to the global semiconductor shortage.
- Nissan says the suspension at its Smyrna, Tenn., plant will affect the Murano crossover as well as output of the Rogue, Maxima and Leaf vehicles that was scheduled to make up for lost production from February's ice storm.
- At its Canton, Miss., plant, Nissan is cancelling regular production of its Altima sedan and overtime production of NV vans.
- The company also halted production at its Aguascalientes plant in Mexico until March 23, affecting the Versa and March sedans and Kicks subcompact crossover.
- Ford said yesterday that the semiconductor shortage has forced it to build its F-150 and Edge SUVs without certain parts.