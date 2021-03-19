NextEra Energy reaffirms full-year earnings in line
Mar. 19, 2021 3:21 PM ETNextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE), NEPNEE, NEPBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor9 Comments
- NextEra Energy (NEE -0.4%) reaffirms financial guidance for FY 2021 adjusted earnings of $2.40-$2.54/share, in line with $2.51 analyst consensus estimate, and 6%-8% growth off the 2021 result in 2022 and 2023, translating to adjusted EPS of $2.55-$2.75 and $2.77-$2.97, respectively.
- NextEra Energy Partners' (NEP +3.8%) long-term distribution per unit growth rate is expected at 12%-15% through at least 2024, the company says.
- Also, NextEra says it wants to build a $700M, 690 MW solar project at the site of its closed Duane Arnold nuclear plant in Iowa.
- The company shut the nuclear reactor last August after a massive storm damaged the plant's cooling towers; it had planned to retire the plant in October 2020.
- NextEra continues to attract investor interest for its U.S.-leading renewables portfolio as well as its growing Florida utility, Laura Starks writes in a bullish analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.