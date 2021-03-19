NextEra Energy reaffirms full-year earnings in line

Mar. 19, 2021 3:21 PM ETNextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE), NEPNEE, NEPBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor9 Comments
  • NextEra Energy (NEE -0.4%) reaffirms financial guidance for FY 2021 adjusted earnings of $2.40-$2.54/share, in line with $2.51 analyst consensus estimate, and 6%-8% growth off the 2021 result in 2022 and 2023, translating to adjusted EPS of $2.55-$2.75 and $2.77-$2.97, respectively.
  • NextEra Energy Partners' (NEP +3.8%) long-term distribution per unit growth rate is expected at 12%-15% through at least 2024, the company says.
  • Also, NextEra says it wants to build a $700M, 690 MW solar project at the site of its closed Duane Arnold nuclear plant in Iowa.
  • The company shut the nuclear reactor last August after a massive storm damaged the plant's cooling towers; it had planned to retire the plant in October 2020.
  • NextEra continues to attract investor interest for its U.S.-leading renewables portfolio as well as its growing Florida utility, Laura Starks writes in a bullish analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.