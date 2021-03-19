February restaurant data sets up nicely, but Baird still favoring long-term performers
Mar. 19, 2021
- Analyzing its February survey for restaurants, Baird saw softer comps vs. January, and based partly on an expected sales surge on the way out of March, it thinks Q1 estimates look achievable and even beatable.
- And the short-term setup looks favorable, but David Tarantino and team say they're staying "selective" with one-year recommendations - looking for companies with "attractive compounding growth characteristics," and/or those with a combination of good earnings visibility and depressed valuations.
- Comps in February were down 4.5%-5% - below the level seen in January (+2%) and in Q4 overall (-4.1%); that looked to reflect fading impacts from previous stimulus (which benefited January); tax refund delays; and unfavorable weather compared to January.
- But some $240B in new stimulus was distributed this week, so Baird expects a stronger finish to the quarter. There's also a catch-up in refunds ahead, along with more vaccine rollout and relaxing capacity restrictions.
- Combined with lapping last March, the firm says it wouldn't be surprised to see March comps accelerate to 35-40%, leading to the full quarter up 9-10%.
- And while it's optimistic about demand to come from the economic reopening, it's keeping a "disciplined" approach to stock selection, "as the sharp year-to-date outperformance for names that are most levered to the 're-opening' suggests this positive outlook is being at least partly factored into share prices at this stage."
- There are some lingering risks on the horizon after stimulus fades, but there's potential for investors to pivot (eventually) toward shares of companies that can sustain operating momentum in 2022 and beyond. So it's favoring those with attractive, longer-term compounding growth characteristics and/or those with "durable earnings models and relative valuation metrics below historical averages."
- That means favorites are Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG), Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) and WingStop (NASDAQ:WING), the firm says.
- It also has Outperform ratings on Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI), Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM), McDonald's (NYSE:MCD), and Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH).