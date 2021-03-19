Air Products wins bullish view at Cowen as top industrial gas stock
Mar. 19, 2021 2:34 PM ETAir Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD)APDBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Air Products and Chemicals (APD +2.4%) enjoys solid gains after Cowen analyst Marc Bianchi initiates coverage with an Outperform rating and $340 price target, calling the stock his top pick in industrial gas.
- Cowen's Marc Bianchi cites the company's commitment to growth in the "very attractive market" for energy transition.
- Bianchi says his cost analysis reveals the "competitiveness of the mega-scale NEOM project, which differentiates Air Products and could create a first mover advantage in a hydrogen market that could grow 10x-20x by 2050."
- Air Products' growth drivers include the potential for dramatic future increases in hydrogen demand, Wall Street for Main Street writes in a bullish analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.