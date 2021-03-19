Centerra says Kyrgyzstan revives tax claims, adds new one

Mar. 19, 2021 2:43 PM ETCenterra Gold Inc. (CGAU)CGAUBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor5 Comments
  • Centerra Gold (OTCPK:CAGDF -5.3%) has dropped 14% in the past two sessions after the Kyrgyzstan government revived previously terminated claims and instituted a new claim against the company's Kumtor subsidiary.
  • Centerra says the claims, which total $146M, are exaggerated and without merit.
  • The previously withdrawn-but-revived claims relate to withholding taxes on dividends paid to Centerra and payroll deductions not withheld, all from 2016-17.
  • Centerra says the new claim for $23M concerns payments to the Kyrgyz Republic Social Fund during 2011-17.
  • Centerra is one of the cheapest miners but also among the riskiest, with nearly 60% of its gold production coming from the Kyrgyz Republic, Taylor Dart writes in a neutral analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.
