Centerra says Kyrgyzstan revives tax claims, adds new one
Mar. 19, 2021 Centerra Gold Inc. (CGAU)
- Centerra Gold (OTCPK:CAGDF -5.3%) has dropped 14% in the past two sessions after the Kyrgyzstan government revived previously terminated claims and instituted a new claim against the company's Kumtor subsidiary.
- Centerra says the claims, which total $146M, are exaggerated and without merit.
- The previously withdrawn-but-revived claims relate to withholding taxes on dividends paid to Centerra and payroll deductions not withheld, all from 2016-17.
- Centerra says the new claim for $23M concerns payments to the Kyrgyz Republic Social Fund during 2011-17.
