Oil plunges, gasoline set for ‘crazy’ moves, and a nascent supercycle: Sector Watch
- The cyclical trade lost a major arrow in its quiver in the last trading week as geopolitical tension and renewed lockdowns roiled crude prices and energy stocks.
- WTI futures (CL1:COM) (NYSEARCA:USO) closed the week down 6.3%, its worst week since October.
- Brent futures (CO1:COM) finished off 6.8%.
- The SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XLE) sank 7.5%, its worst week since a 10% slump in late September.
- Among the weakest stocks, Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) fell 10% for the week, Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) dropped 9%, ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) lost 9% and Chevron (NYSE:CVX) fell 7%.
- This Tuesday, Hess (NYSE:HES), The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB), Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), and Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) will hold investors' meetings followed by fireside chat at Scotia Howard Weil 49th Annual Energy Conference 2021, according to Seeking Alpha’s Catalyst Watch.
- Along with those company updates, and how crude follows up, investors may also want to turn their attention to gas prices.
- “With the early stages of the COVID outbreak now a year in the rearview mirror, we're starting to see some crazy y/y moves in gas prices and these moves are only going to get more extreme as we approach the one-year anniversary of crude oil prices going negative,” Bespoke Investment Group writes.
- Gas prices are the highest they’ve been at this point since 2014. The national average price hasn’t increased by 20% year to date through March 17 since 2005, but it was up nearly 28% this year and seasonal patterns support higher prices.
- And with year-ago comps coming, “even if prices stay flat between now and 4/30, the y/y increase will surge to 62.8%, which would be just shy of a record y/y pace,” Bespoke said.
- Gasoline demand, meanwhile, has turned higher this month, after a consolidation period in January, but it’s still down 13% compared with last year right before lockdown, according to DataTrek Research.
A new commodity supercycle?
- Looking more broadly, Wells Fargo estimates that commodities as a whole are about half way to satisfying the conditions for a protracted bull market.
- Conditions met include:
- Duration, as the current bear matches the shortest bear on record.
- Washed-out prices, with poor absolute and relative performance typical of this cycle.
- Washed-out sentiment, with rampant outflows and underinvestment.
- Strong breadth, as nearly all commodities have participated in the rally since 2020 lows.
- Key commodity leadership, with gold at all-time highs and silver, copper, corn and soybeans at cycle highs
- Conditions not met include:
- Price firming. Will prices hold consistently over long-term averages?
- Rising production costs. Will production costs increase after years of productivity gains?
- Slow persistent investment flows. Will money return after a decade of outflows?
- New demand. China, infrastructure spending and green energy transition are candidates.
- Restrained supply response. Will demand be able to overwhelm the supply response.
- “Chinese demand will be key to any new bull supercycle,” Wells Fargo analysts write in the evaluation of the post-COVID landscape. “If China’s economy stumbles, we would expect a nascent commodity bull to stall.”
- “Looking back all the way to 1972, commodities have never been cheaper relative to the broad stock market,” Seeking Alpha contributor Peter Krauth writes this week. “Today, it sits near 0.5. But it seems poised to soar.”