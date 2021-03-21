Alkermes may see further pressure from activist Sarissa Capital
Mar. 21, 2021 By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Biopharma company Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS), which was targeted by activist investor Elliott Management last year, may face further pressure from another activist fund Sarissa Capital Management.
- Sarissa, led by Alex Denner, who at one time worked for Carl Icahn, is the biggest hedge fund owner of Alkermes as of the end of last year with a 4.9% stake. Alkermes makes an injectable drug for schizophrenia as well as injectable drug for alcohol and opioid dependence.
- Alkermes, under pressure from Elliott, in December agreed to add two new board members and to adapt a "value enhancement plan," which included net income and EBITDA targets for 2023 and 2024. Sarissa isn't so certain the plan is enough.
- "While P&L targets can serve a useful purpose, if unsupported by an active shareholder focused board, they can become an artificial and supobtimal proxy for thoughtful strategy and capital allocation decisions - a dynamic we intent to monitor closely," Sarissa said in a March investor letter last week.
- Sarissa said it has been speaking with Alkermes management and other interested parties. Under Alkermes agreement with Elliott, the company also agreed to consider the sale of non-core assets and to explore strategic collaborations around ALKS 4230.
- Sarissa is likely to get its first update on Alkermes new initiatives this week when the company holds an investor day on Thursday. The company is scheduled to discuss its research and development strategy in neuroscience and oncology, review clinical data and strategy related to nemvaleukin alfa (ALKS 4230) and highlight the company's earlier stage development programs, including ALKS 1140.
- "We view Alkermes as a company with attractive, underappreciated assets with meaningful value to be unlocked," Sarissa said in the letter, noting that Alkermes stock has dropped 65% over the past three years. "We have been speaking with management and other interested parties for some time and plan to continue to apply pressure on Alkermes to maximize shareholder value.''
- Alkermes didn't immediately respond to Seeking Alpha request for comment before normal business hours.
- Sarissa also has positions in Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB), Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) and Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA).
