Chip shortage pressures Stellantis to delay truck production
Mar. 21, 2021 9:25 AM ETStellantis N.V. (STLA)
- Many carmakers are suspending production lines due to the global semiconductor shortage and Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) is no different.
- The world's fourth-largest automaker has announced that output of its Ram Classic pickup trucks in Warren, Michigan, and Saltillo, Mexico, will be affected for "a number of weeks," though it will complete the vehicles when the component that requires the chip becomes available.
- "We continue working closely with our suppliers to mitigate the manufacturing impacts caused by the various supply chain issues facing our industry," according to the company, which was formed this year from a merger between Fiat Chrysler and PSA Group.
- Exacerbating the shortage, Renesas, one of the largest auto chip companies in the world, announced Friday that a fire impacted production at its Naka Factory located in Hitachinaka, Japan.